Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Decreased by Zacks Research

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

Danaher stock opened at $241.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

