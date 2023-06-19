Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Raised by Analyst

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Kura Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KURA. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.8 %

Kura Oncology stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 125,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 15.5% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,348,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

