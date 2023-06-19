Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Cut by Analyst

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $96.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $99.48. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $408.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $98.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $394.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $69.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $86.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $86.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $332.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $69.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $329.66 EPS.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $116.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NVR Stock Up 0.8 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,863.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,990.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $6,000.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,773.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5,309.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in NVR by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in NVR by 120.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NVR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

