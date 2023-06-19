Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Raised by Analyst

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLI Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

NYSE:RLI opened at $132.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.39. RLI has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.