Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Colliers International Group Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Colliers International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share.

CIGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

CIGI opened at $96.31 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $133.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.85 million.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 653,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

