Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Envista Holdings Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Envista in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NYSE NVST opened at $33.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Envista has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $43.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after acquiring an additional 270,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Envista by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,013,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after acquiring an additional 671,617 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Envista by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,058,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,003,000 after acquiring an additional 197,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Envista by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,845,000 after acquiring an additional 702,627 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Envista by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

