Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Issued By Wedbush

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lennar in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $429.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEN. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

LEN stock opened at $120.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $121.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

