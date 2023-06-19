Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bowman Consulting Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowman Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $468.18 million, a P/E ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $33.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,910,182.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $66,772.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,432.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,910,182.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $1,498,347. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

