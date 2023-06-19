Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Decreased by Zacks Research

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $49.95 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.56.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

