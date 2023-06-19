Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Issued By Zacks Research

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PBYI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $164.42 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 2.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 54.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $93,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

