Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Boosted by Analyst

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Blackline Safety in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.85 million.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLN. ATB Capital upped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.92.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

