Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO Sells $36,035.72 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $36,035.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,236.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Quest Resource Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QRHC opened at $5.76 on Monday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.31 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 331,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 1,136.8% in the fourth quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 58,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 53,316 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

