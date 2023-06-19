Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO Sells $36,035.72 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $36,035.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,236.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Quest Resource Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of QRHC opened at $5.76 on Monday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.31 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.
