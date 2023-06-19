RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

RCI Hospitality Trading Down 1.1 %

RICK opened at $76.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $97.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 135.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 716.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

