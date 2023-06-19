RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 512,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
AMYZF opened at C$0.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.50.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RecycLiCo Battery Materials (AMYZF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.