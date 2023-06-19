RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 512,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance

AMYZF opened at C$0.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.50.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

Further Reading

RecycLiCo Battery Materials, Inc is a battery materials company, which focuses on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. It recovers up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

