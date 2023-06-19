Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $205,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,313,000 after acquiring an additional 254,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,848 shares of company stock worth $1,498,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $447.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

