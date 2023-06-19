Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Down 0.6 %

CMI stock opened at $235.81 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

