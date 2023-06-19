Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PNC opened at $128.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

