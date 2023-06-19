Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,363 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

