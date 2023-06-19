Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,403 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.92 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

