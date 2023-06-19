Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
VV opened at $201.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.57. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $203.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
