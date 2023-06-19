Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VV opened at $201.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.57. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $203.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.