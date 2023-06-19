Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $6,399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,479,000 after buying an additional 76,039 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $919.02 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $581.32 and a 12-month high of $964.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $917.05 and its 200 day moving average is $858.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

