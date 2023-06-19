Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

KLA Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $14,093,576. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $464.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.94. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $482.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

