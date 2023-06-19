Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TransUnion’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for TransUnion in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $75.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,300 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TransUnion by 522.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

