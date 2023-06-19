Research Analysts Set Expectations for F.N.B. Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

