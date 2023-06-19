Research Analysts Set Expectations for Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $2.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.21. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $408.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.17 million.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of VET stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

