Revvity (NYSE:PKI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Revvity from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Revvity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $115.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revvity ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Revvity news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,608 shares of company stock valued at $624,165. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Revvity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Revvity by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Revvity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

Featured Stories

