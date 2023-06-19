Richard A. Graham Sells 2,322 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $24,822.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 354,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 14.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Theravance Biopharma

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

