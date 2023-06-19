Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,707 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $161,080,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom Stock Down 0.7 %

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $413,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,967 shares of company stock worth $9,289,550. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $130.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $134.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

