Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 23,247 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $233.46 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.21.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

