Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,138 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

