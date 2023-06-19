Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,551 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $18,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,301,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,978,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 526,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,678,000 after buying an additional 279,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $96.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.02.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

