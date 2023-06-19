Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 88,235 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,235 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ IUSG opened at $96.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.64. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $99.48.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
