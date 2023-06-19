Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $15.16 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $403.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

