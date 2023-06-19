Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,564,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 894.4% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $507.50 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $517.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.45.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.