Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $18.51 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 98.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in KLA by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,570 shares of company stock worth $14,093,576 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.89.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $464.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $482.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

