Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 2.1 %

SONY opened at $97.57 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19. The company has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.