Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $164.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.