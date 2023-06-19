Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

ECL opened at $182.04 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

