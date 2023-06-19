Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 34,234 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,234 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

