RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) versus Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Critical Survey

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlight Financial 1 2 3 0 2.33

Sunlight Financial has a consensus price target of $3.06, suggesting a potential upside of 728.82%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 135.13 -$4.66 million ($0.14) -0.89 Sunlight Financial $98.51 million 0.49 -$315.85 million ($4.02) -0.09

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Sunlight Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlight Financial. RocketFuel Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunlight Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain -4,533.66% -322.79% -216.22% Sunlight Financial -357.97% -1.62% -1.35%

Volatility and Risk

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company serves residential solar contractors. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

