Shapeways Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd (NYSE:SHPW)

Shares of Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 23rd.

Shapeways Stock Performance

Shares of SHPW stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 69.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Shapeways

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Shapeways from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Shapeways from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

In related news, CEO Greg Kress bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 436,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,690.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shapeways

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHPW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the first quarter worth about $61,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the first quarter worth about $63,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Shapeways by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 458,123 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shapeways by 52.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 264,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

Featured Articles

