Short Interest in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR) Expands By 11.3%

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accretion Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR – Get Rating) by 322.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,412 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENERR opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11. Accretion Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Featured Stories

