Short Interest in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Decreases By 8.3%

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $107.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $681,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

