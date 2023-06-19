Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Decreases By 5.4%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 404.3 days.
Atos Stock Up 3.2 %
AEXAF opened at $14.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44. Atos has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
Atos Company Profile
