Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Rises By 11.5%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 127,500 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

Shares of COMSovereign stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.