Short Interest in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expands By 11.5%

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,074.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE EME opened at $175.73 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $178.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

