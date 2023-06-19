Short Interest in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Increases By 11.2%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $861,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 395,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 149,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after acquiring an additional 480,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

