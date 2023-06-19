Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Grows By 11.6%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $338.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock worth $647,273,318 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

