SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 229.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,531 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 198,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.80 on Monday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $413.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

