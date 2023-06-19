Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Update

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,782,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 23,974,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,754.1 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLCMF opened at C$2.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.86. Sinch AB has a 1 year low of C$2.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CLCMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sinch AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sinch AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB engages in the provision of cloud communications services and digital customer interaction to the enterprise sector. It operates through the following business segments: Messaging, Voice, Email, Small and Medium Sized Businesses (SMB), and Other. The Messaging segment is involved in handling messages and executing personalized and dynamic video and MMS messages for enterprises.

